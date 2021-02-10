Realme X7 Pro first sale on Flipkart today, here are 4 reasons to buy this 5G phone and one reason not to

Highlights Realme X7 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen.

It is powered by a Dimensity 1000+ SoC that brings 5G support.

Realme X7 Pro will go on its first sale today on Flipkart.

Realme X7 Pro sale will take place for the first time today in India. The brand new 5G phone from Realme goes big on specifications and has an attractive design. But you will prioritise the X7 Pro's 5G capabilities over anything else, even though you have no ways to access the next-generation cellular speeds in India. Similarly, three will be some people who want a solid smartphone, no matter if it has 5G or not at this point. For both types, X7 Pro is a good device that you should consider but there is also a reason to avoid it.

The specifications of the Realme X7 Pro are convincing enough for its price. You get a big display, a powerful processor, and a long-lasting battery. But these are the things that you can get from a phone in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. So what exactly does the Realme X7 Pro bring to the table for its price. First of all, it brings 5G for the price it is asking. This is Realme's first mid-range smartphone with 5G and the company wants you to consider this factor before making a decision. The second thing could be the high refresh rate on the AMOLED display.

I will talk more about the specifications later, but these are pretty much the reason to consider the X7 Pro. But before I tell you why you should avoid this phone, let me get the sale and price details out of our way.

Realme X7 Pro price in India, sale offers

Realme X7 Pro comes in a single memory variant that costs Rs 29,999. The smartphone comes in Fantasy and Mystic Black colour options. The sale begins at noon today on Flipkart, Realme online store, and other mainline stores. If you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on both full payments and EMI transactions. If you have an Axis Bank card, you get a discount of Rs 1,500 on both types of payments. There is the no-cost EMI payment facility also available for the X7 Pro.

Realme X7 Pro price in Realme Upgrade Program

Realme announced the Realme Upgrade Program that is the personalised version of Flipkart Smart Upgrade and is available only on Flipkart. What it essentially offers is a discount on the purchase of the new phone when you trade in an old, used one. So, if you have a smartphone that you want to be exchanged and it goes in line with the terms and conditions of the Realme Upgrade Program, you get a discount of 30 per cent on the price.

This means you pay just 70 per cent of the total cost of the Realme X7 Pro. To make things clear, the Realme X7 Pro will cost you just Rs 20,999 when purchased under the Realme Upgrade Program.

Realme X7 Pro: Why you should and should not get it

The Realme X7 Pro is a mid-range phone that costs Rs 30,000. It is a considerable amount that you should think twice before investing. Now, the Realme X7 Pro is an impressive device that packs a hefty punch in the form of specifications. Be it the 6.55-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, or the Dimensity 1000+ processor, or the 64MP quad-camera setup, or the 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. All these specifications are appealing but I am still advising against the phone for one reason and that is 5G. You have four reasons here in favour.

If you are going to buy this phone just for 5G, do not. What I mean to say is that if you have the Realme 7 Pro from last year, you do not need to upgrade just yet because the phone is pretty much the same except for a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and the 5G connectivity. Those who have a Motorola or a Samsung or a Vivo and a Xiaomi phone, you have pretty much solid reasons to upgrade but those reasons are not worth Rs 29,999 at this point.

Everything lies on whether you need 5G on your phone at this point in time when 5G is nowhere in sight. According to the government's pace right now, 5G may get deployed in late 2021. It is a long time to wait and the smartphone market will have a deluge of 5G phones to push in the meantime. Buying a phone just for 5G right now makes little sense.