Realme X7 Pro shows up on company website but when is it launching?

Highlights Realme X7 Pro has been spotted on the company's support page.

Realme X7 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor.

MediaTek launched the processor in India sometime back.

Realme India boss Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed the Realme X7 series will launch in India next year. He did not share when that would happen exactly. Now amid the speculation that X7 series could arrive in January, the top-end model X7 Pro has been spotted on the company website in India. This necessarily means the X7 Pro is ready for launch in India. Realme could pick a date in early January if it has already got the smartphone certified but when the X7 series is launching is still unknown.

As reported by MySmartPrice, the Realme X7 Pro was briefly listed on the support page of Realme India. The support page is usually meant to help users troubleshoot various issues their device is facing. This strongly hints at an imminent launch of the X7 Pro smartphone in India but I do not have a concrete date to tell you at this point. Sheth confirmed only that the launch will take place sometime in 2021 but nothing else beyond that. Some days later, the Realme X7 bagged the BIS certification, confirming the launch is imminent in India.

Realme's bet on 5G in India

Realme X7 and X7 Pro were launched in China earlier this year as the low-budget 5G smartphones. The company now wants to bring these two devices to India to sort of widen the portfolio. Realme was the first brand to launch a 5G phone, the X50 Pro 5G, in India in February this year. And now, with X7 and X7 Pro, the Oppo offshoot is planning to democratise the next-generation wireless technology, even though it is still at least six months far from the launch.

Realme X7 and X7 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets that are currently among the affordable processors that bring 5G onboard. MediaTek recently announced the launch of Dimensity 1000+ chipset in India, making way for X7 Pro to enter in India. The reason why that is because the chipset has to support carriers and other certain things for the smartphone to work properly in a country. Also, now that the chipset is official in India, other smartphone brands will find it easy to launch their Dimensity 1000+ powered products here.

Realme X7, X7 Pro specifications

Realme X7 runs Android 10-based Realme UI. Powering the Realme X7 is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor that enables 5G connectivity on the smartphone. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI and has a 4300mAh battery.

The Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is adequate for high-end gaming. The smartphone also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display while the screen-to-body ratio stands at 90.8 per cent. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display.

For photography, the Realme X7 brings a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. If you are into selfies, you will be happy the Realme X7 has a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the punch-hole.

Realme X7 Pro has all those things a little advanced. It has a 6.55-inch Super-AMOLED 1080p display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a more capable Dimensity 1000+ processor that belongs to MediaTek. It also has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is expandable via microSD card.

The cameras on the Realme X7 Pro include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 119-degree ultrawide 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies on the X7 Pro are handled by the 32-megapixel camera that X7 also has. And finally, the Realme X7 Pro has a slightly bigger 4500mAh battery.