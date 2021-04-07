Realme X7 Pro, X7, and Narzo 30 Pro prices cut by up to Rs 2,000 in Realme's online sale

Highlights Realme is selling the X7 Pro 5G phone with a flat discount of Rs 2,000.

You can buy the Realme X7 and Narzo 30 Pro with Rs 1,000 off.

These discounts will kick in only if you make online payments.

Realme Days Sale is underway right now and there are at least three deals that I find are worth considering. The latest phones from Realme, the X7 Pro, the X7, and the Narzo 30 Pro are up for grabs with discounts in the sale. Mind you, all three phones are 5G, which means they are future-ready since you cannot access 5G right now in India. The launch of these phones took place as far back as February this year, so, the discounts of up to Rs 2,000 this early makes for a good deal.

As I said, you have three new phones in the fray among others. And the sale is not just on smartphones, there are smart televisions, truly wireless earbuds, neckband earphones, smartwatches, electric toothbrushes, chargers, power banks, briefcases, among other things that you can buy right now with discounts. However, you will find the maximum discounts are on the phone range, especially the three phones I handpicked for you. So, let us talk about them now.

The Realme X7 Pro, launched in February, costs Rs 29,999, but you can buy it for Rs 27,999 in the sale. The Rs 2,000 discount is applicable to prepaid orders made on the Realme online store. This simply means that if you make an advance payment for the X7 Pro when buying it -- and not go for Cash on Delivery (CoD), you will be eligible for the Rs 2,000 discount instantly. This offer is valid on both Fantasy and Mystic Black colourways between April 7 and April 11.

Similarly, the Realme X7 and the Narzo 30 Pro are up for grabs with a flat discount of Rs 1,000. This discount is applicable only on prepaid orders, which means you have to make the payment beforehand. You can use a credit card, debit card, or any other digital payment option for this except for CoD because that would count as postpaid. After the discount, the Realme X7, originally priced at Rs 19,999, will cost you Rs 18,999 while the Narzo 30 Pro, which sells for Rs 16,999, will be available to you for Rs 15,999. And both these deals are great considering you are buying some good phones for much less in about a month since their launch.

You can check out more deals on the Realme online store. There is an offer on Realme 7 Pro that will cost you Rs 2,000 less. You can also get last year's Narzo 20 Pro for Rs 1,000 less in the sale.