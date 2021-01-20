Realme X7, X7 Pro teasers hint at imminent India launch: What to expect

Highlights Realme X7 series may launch soon in India.

The launch date for the X7 and X7 Pro is not out yet.

Realme X7 series will bring support for 5G connectivity.

Realme India boss is teasing the launch of the X7 series in India more frequently than ever. Confirmed last year, the X7 series will be Realme's answer to the mid-range 5G devices launched by OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo. But even after so many teasers, the launch date for the X7 series is not confirmed. Realme might still take some time to build the hype around the phone before it is finally out with the launch date. Till then, we are being treated with one too many features of the X7 series.

One of the teasers shared by Sheth shows how sleek of a body that X7 series phones will have. Since both smartphones were already launched in China, we very well know the specifications of the phones. The Realme X7 is 8.1mm thick while the X7 Pro is a bit thicker at 8.5mm. When they launch, they will not be the thinnest phones in the market. Oppo's Reno 5 Pro 5G has a thickness of 7.6mm only. The phone will have a USB-C port on the bottom flanked by the speaker grille and the SIM tray, as seen in one of the images posted on Twitter.

Realme X7 Pro is also going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, which was announced last year in India. In fact, Realme was going to be the first brand to bring this chipset to the Indian market but Oppo beat it to the punch by introducing the Reno 5 Pro 5G earlier this week. The Realme X7 Pro will bring 5G in the mid-range market, much like the OnePlus Nord and the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. But the vanilla Realme X7 uses a Dimensity 800U processor that also brings 5G support.

The Realme X7 series starts at CNY 1,799 in China, which translates to roughly Rs 20,000 in India. But if we go by the company's tradition, this device will cost a little less than what the currency conversion is projecting. This also means that the X7 series will sit below the Realme 7 series in the ladder. If Realme has its way, the X7 series will be the most affordable 5G smartphones in India as and when they launch.

Realme X7, X7 Pro specifications

The Realme X7 sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is adequate for high-end gaming. The smartphone also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the display while the screen-to-body ratio stands at 90.8 per cent. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display. For photography, the Realme X7 brings a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with 119-degree FOV, a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. If you are into selfies, you will be happy the Realme X7 has a 32-megapixel front camera housed inside the punch-hole. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI and has a 4300mAh battery.

Realme X7 Pro has all those things a little advanced. It has a 6.55-inch Super-AMOLED 1080p display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The cameras on the Realme X7 Pro include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 119-degree ultrawide 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Selfies on the X7 Pro are handled by the 32-megapixel camera that X7 also has. And finally, the Realme X7 Pro has a slightly bigger 4500mAh battery.