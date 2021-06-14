Realme X9 Pro leaked specifications show it is similar to Oppo Reno 6 Pro+

Highlights Realme X9 Pro may come with specifications that are very similar to those of Oppo Reno 6 Pro+.

There are a few things that the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ seems to have better.

Realme X9 Pro may come at around Rs 30,000, according to new leak.

Realme X9 Pro cropped up on the rumour mill recently. A tipster had claimed that the next X-series phone from Realme will cost under Rs 30,000 and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. And besides, a Realme phone with an RMX3366 model number appeared on China's TENAA website with some key specifications and a design that is very similar to the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+. Now, a fresh tip coming from China kind of corroborates that the phone on TENAA may be the Realme X9 Pro, which makes it look like a rebadged Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ not just design-wise, but also from the specifications.

We already knew a few things about the specifications of the unknown Realme phone with the RMX3366 model number. Several rumours pointed out that this RMX3366 is going to debut as the Realme X9 Pro. That is because the RMX3366 has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ curved-edge OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR. The TENAA listing also suggests a 2200mAh dual-cell battery, Android 11 OS, and an 8mm thickness. Now, the tipster has added to this list, mentioning that the Realme X9 Pro (or the RMX3366) will use a Samsung E3 s-AMOLED display, but he has also pointed out that there will be just a 90Hz refresh rate on this phone.

The tipster is claiming the Realme X9 Pro will indeed use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which means the phone will sit just below the GT 5G in the performance hierarchy. The phone is likely to use 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, which means faster read and write speeds. The tipster has also talked about the 4500mAh battery, which falls in line with what the TENAA listing shows. However, he has added that this battery will come with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 enhanced edition.

The Realme X9 Pro may have a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel primary camera, a Sony IMX481 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel B&W camera on the back. For selfies, there may be a Sony IMX616 32-megapixel front camera. The Realme X9 Pro will have some premium features, such as Dolby panoramic sound, a two-axis linear motor, and support for NFC. The front and back sides of the Realme X9 Pro will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, sandwiched between an aluminium alloy rim.

Nearly every specification, except the X-axis motor, OIS on cameras, and the telephoto camera on the Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ are likely to come down to the Realme X9 Pro. It is not surprising because Realme uses the technologies from Oppo, the company it spun off from some years back.

The tipster had also said the Realme X9 Pro will come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, where the former may cost CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,840) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,300), respectively.