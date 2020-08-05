Realme's 6000mAh battery phone could launch in India soon

Highlights Realme C15 has been spotted on the company's India website, hinting at an imminent launch.

Realme C15, the company's first 6000mAh battery smartphone, is seemingly coming to India soon. It has been spotted on the company website, which hints at an imminent launch. The Realme C15 was launched last month in the Indonesian market, hot on the heels of the Realme C11 launch. the former is the latter's successor and sports the same entry-level processor but has a relatively powerful battery and an extra camera sensor at the back.

According to the support page of the Realme website, the Realme C15 could be coming to India soon. It was first spotted by 91Mobiles. The listing of the Realme C15 means the support questions and material for the smartphone are now available on the website, indicating its imminent launch in India. The launch date is yet to be announced by the company, which is also when the pricing and availability of the smartphone will be out.

Realme C15 was launched in Indonesia as the Realme C11 successor. It has more camera sensors, a bigger display, more battery capacity, but the same processor. It is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent. It runs Android 10-based Realme UI and has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

For photography, the Realme C15 has three rear cameras - 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor. The smartphone comes with standard Realme camera features such as Chroma Boost and Super Nightscape mode. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front, residing inside the notch. The Realme C15 is backed by a 6000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W. For connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme C15 Price

It comes at a starting price of IDR 1,999,000 in Indonesia. This price translates to roughly Rs 10,300 but the Indian pricing could be much lower than this, considering Realme sells Narzo-series in this price segment. The Realme C15 comes in Seagull Silver and Marine Blue colours.