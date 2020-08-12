Realme's 6000mAh battery phones - C12 and C15 - will launch in India on August 18

Highlights Realme has confirmed it will launch C12 and C15 in India next week.

The launch event is scheduled to take place on August 18 at 12.30 pm.

Realme C15 was launched in Indonesia previously with a 6000mAh battery.

Realme has confirmed the two C-series smartphones that will launch in India are the Realme C12 and Realme C15. Both C-series smartphones will be unveiled in India on Monday, August 18. The Realme C15 was launched in Indonesia a few weeks back, but the C12 could be making its debut with the India launch. The latter has been spotted on certification websites of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China over the past few days. Both the smartphones will be targeted at the budget segment and will join the C11 as a part of the C-series that has been rethought. Previously, Realme launched the C1, C2, and C3 under the series but seems like it is discontinuing that lineage.

Realme C15, Realme C12 India Launch Details

The Realme C15 and Realme C12 will be launched via an online event on August 18 starting at 12.30 pm. It will be live-streamed on Realme's YouTube channel, as well as via its Facebook and Twitter profiles. The price and availability, along with the specifications, of both smartphones, will be announced during the event.

Realme C15, Realme C12 India Price

Realme C15, as we mentioned, was launched in Indonesia for a starting price of IDR 1,999,000, which translates to roughly Rs 10,400. This means the Realme C15 may as well see a price tag of under Rs 10,000 in India, given this price range belongs to the Narzo 10 and the C11 costs Rs 7,499. For Realme C12, we are not sure what exactly its price is going to be but it will definitely cost somewhere between C11 and C15 prices, under Rs 10,000.

Realme C15 Specifications

The Realme C15 is the brand's first smartphone that brings you a 6000mAh battery under the hood. The battery also supports 18W fast charging, which is quite a deal for a budget smartphone. It is powered by the same MediaTek Helio G35 processor as on the Realme C11. We reviewed the C11 and found its performance below average, which means C15 is not going to be any different performance-wise. Other specifications include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Android 10-based Realme UI, four rear cameras, one selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Realme C12 Specifications

The Realme C12 is going to be a mix of the specifications of C11 and C15. So the smartphone will borrow the 6000mAh battery from the C15 while it will retain C11's processor, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, according to the listings on certification websites. There will also be at least 3GB of RAM and Android 10-based Realme UI on top. Not much is known about the smartphone right now, such as what its display size is going to be or what camera sensors it will sport. We will have to wait for the official launch to get to know more about the device.