Realme's C11 brings new camera design, launches for about Rs 7,600

Highlights Realme C11 comes with a dual-rear camera setup for around Rs 7,600.

It is the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The Realme C11 has been launched in Malaysia for now.

Realme C11 is now official in Malaysia a few days after it was teased online. The smartphone belongs to brand's entry-level C-series, the last entry under which was of Realme C3 in February. The Realme C11 is the world's first smartphone to come with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor under the hood, along with the brand's first to sport a rectangular camera design. Realme smartphones over the last few months have their cameras stacked vertically in a design that eventually became monotonous. With Realme C11, the smartphone brand is looking to bring about some change to product design.

Realme C11 Price

The Realme C11 has been priced at MYR 429, which roughly translates to Rs 7,600 for the lonesome variant. It has Mint Green and Pepper Grey as colour options. The smartphone will go on sale in Malaysia starting July 1 on the e-commerce website Lazada.

For its availability in India, Realme has not said anything so far. But we think the Realme C11 will make it to the Indian markets soon. In India, it is likely to sit below the Narzo series, which means its price is going to be less than Rs 10,000. We will have to wait for an official announcement until then.

Realme C11 Specifications

For its specifications, the Realme C11 has Android 10-based Realme UI as the interface. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is also expandable via a microSD card. There is a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a notch at the top. It has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent. The smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor on it.

The photography on the Realme C11 is handled by two rear shooters, including a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Realme C11 has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G VoLTE, and Micro-USB as some of the connectivity options. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack on the smartphone's bottom. The Realme C11 is backed by a 5000mAh battery that is rated to offer a standby time of about 40 days on a single charge, while the talk-time on it is 31.9 hours. The latest C-series smartphone measures 164.4x75.9x9.1mm and weighs 196 grams.