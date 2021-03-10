Realme's cheapest fast-charging phone down to lowest price on Flipkart and you should not miss this deal

Highlights Realme Narzo 20 Pro was launched last year as the cheapest phone with 65W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a big display and a setup of four cameras.

Realme is conducting the sale for Narzo 20 Pro on Flipkart and its website.

Realme Days Sale is underway right now on the Realme website while Flipkart is also running the Smartphone Carnival Sale. These sales are held periodically where smartphones, TVs, audio products, and other accessories are available for less price. I found an interesting deal among these discounted products on the Realme website. Under the Realme Days Sale, India's cheapest phone with fast charging technology is selling for its lowest price right now and that is a deal that you should not miss.

If you are looking for a good smartphone that ticks most right boxes but also brings the 65W fast charging -- which is the highest charging capability on an Android phone right now -- onboard, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is your perfect choice. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro was launched last year as the most affordable phone with the 65W fast charging that it borrowed from its bigger siblings. And since the phone is now down to its lowest price, it makes for a deal that you should not let go of.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro deal

On the Realme online store and Flipkart, the Narzo 20 Pro is selling for Rs 13,999, which is Rs 1,000 off on the original price of Rs 14,999. You can get an extra discount on the phone when you buy it from Flipkart. The catch here is that you would need to use an Axis Bank credit or debit card that brings a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 750. This means that the effective price for the Narzo 20 Pro that you would end up paying is Rs 13,249, which is the lowest for the phone.

There is an exchange offer available on Flipkart, as well. But for that, you will need to trade in an old and used phone to get the discount. On the Realme website, there is up to Rs 500 cashback when using Paytm for making the payment for the Narzo 20 Pro. On using MobiKwik, there is a 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 200.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro specifications

Display: The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by an octa-core 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

RAM: The smartphone comes in two different RAM variants, the 6GB and 8GB RAM.

Storage: Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes in two storage configurations, 64GB and 128GB storage.

Rear cameras: Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor with an f1.8 aperture along with an 8MP ultrawide angle lens with a field of view of 119 degrees and an aperture of f2.3, a 2MP black-and-white sensor with f2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with f2.4 aperture

Front cameras: On the front, the Narzo 20 Pro features a 16MP sensor for selfies.

Battery: Realme Narzo 20 Pro houses a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge technology.

Operating System: Realme Narzo 20 Pro came with Android 10-based Realme UI but the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update is now available to download.