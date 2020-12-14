Reddit acquires TikTok-like platform Dubsmash, new video creation tools coming soon

Reddit on Monday said it has acquired the short-form video social platform Dubsmash for an undisclosed amount. In a press statement, the community discussion website said the workforce of Dubsmash will be merged with Reddit's to combine the unique creator experience of Dubsmash with the community growth engine of Reddit. As a part of this acquisition, Redditors will see new video creation tools on the platform that will be helpful, the company says, in making discussions more engaging. Dubsmash will also bring its entire catalogue, as well as creator base, to Reddit as the acquisition is now complete.

Developing story...