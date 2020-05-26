Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G launched: AMOLED display, 30X zoom camera and more

Highlights The Redmi 10X has been launched in China starting from approximately Rs 17,000.

Redmi is launching a couple of new products in China today and the biggest one of them is the Redmi 10X series. The 10X series has been long available in the world of leaks and most of the stuff we knew about it has been proven right. Redmi introduces it as its most affordable 5G smartphone series in China without skipping on performance-focused features. The 10X series is most likely to replace the Redmi Note series in China.

There are two phones in the Redmi 10X series -- Redmi 10X 5G and Redmi 10X Pro 5G. These models only vary in terms of rear camera configuration and fast charging specs. As the name suggests, both of them support 5G networks, courtesy of the Mediatek Dimensity 820 chipset.

The Redmi 10X series has a design similar to the Redmi Note 9 series phones we saw earlier in India. The rear has the same premium glass design with four different gradient colour schemes. The squarish camera module is finished more tastefully on the Redmi 10X series, with no black bar extending under it. At the front, there's a 6.5-inch display with narrow bezels and a tiny waterdrop notch to hold the camera.

This 6.5-inch display is an AMOLED panel from Samsung that has a resolution of Full HD+. This also allows for an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and gains a touch response rate of 180Hz. The panel also supports HDR10+ colours.

Redmi 10X

When it comes to the performance, the Redmi 10X relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset. This is a 5G chipset that was launched a few weeks ago. Buyers can choose between 6GB and 8GB RAM as well as 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage. The phone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

The cameras is where these phones differ, but not highly. The Redmi 10X 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera that's assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The Redmi 10X Pro swaps the 2-megapixel macro camera for a 5-megapixel macro camera. It also replaces the depth camera with a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and 30X digital zoom.

The Redmi 10X 5G has to make do with a 16-megapixel selfie camera whereas the Redmi 10X Pro 5G gets a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi 10X 5G

These models also differ in the battery section. Both the phones get a 4520mAh battery but the Redmi 10 only gets a 22.5W fast charging whereas the Pro model gets the faster 33W fast charging. The 3.5mm headphone jack is present along with a USB-C port and there's also IP53 rating.

The Redmi 10X base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs 1599 Yuan (approx. Rs 17,000) whereas the 128GB variant with the same 6GB RAM costs 1799 Yuan (Approx Rs 19,100). There's also another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costing 2099 Yuan (approx. Rs 22,300) and another top-end variant with 8GB RAM as well as 256GB storage costing 2399 Yuan (approx. Rs 25,500). The Redmi 10X Pro 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage starting at 2299 Yuan (approx. Rs 24,300) while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs 2599 Yuan (approx. Rs 27,500).