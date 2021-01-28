Redmi 8, Redmi 8A get Android 10-based MIUI 12 update in India: All you need to know

Highlights Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A are getting a new MIUI update.

The two phones are being upgraded to MIUI 12.

MIIUI 12 brings new features to the two phones.

Xiaomi announced its MIUI 12 update for its phones last year and since then it has been updating its long-range of smartphones to the new operating system. A few weeks ago, the Mi 10i had received this update and now the company has announced that it is updating its popular Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A smartphones to this update.

The MIUI 12 update has been announced with new features and the promise of improved performance. The Redmi 8 comes with firmware version V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM that's 2.1GB in size with the Redmi 8A's update coming with firmware version V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM that's 1.8GB in size. It is interesting to note that this update is based on Android 10 OS.

With the new update, both the Redmi 8, 8A get a UI revamp making them fresh to use. Additionally, this update also changes the security patch to January 2021. However, the update is only in the Stable Beta stage for now as such only select users are getting their hands on it. It will later be released as an over the air update for the rest of the users.

Talking aboout the phones, it is definitely the Redmi 8A that's more interesting. The Redmi 8A comes in two configurations in the country. The base model of the Redmi 8A packs 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. As for the specs, the Redmi 8A comes packed with a 6.22-inch HD display with a dot notch on the top. The phone includes Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The Redmi 8A comes packed with a massive 5000mAh battery with up to 18W fast charging support. Similar to other Redmi phones this one too also comes with P2i coating. The Redmi 8A also comes with Wireless FM radio feature.

On the hardware front the Redmi 8A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with up to 32GB of internal storage. The Redmi 8A comes with dual SIM support plus 1 microSD card slot. It offers expandable storage of up to 512GB. On the camera front the Redmi 8A comes with a 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor on the back panel that comes paired with dual PD autofocus, AI portrait mode, and AI scene detection. On the front the Redmi 8A houses an 8MP AI selfie camera. The phone also includes AI face unlock but there's no fingerprint sensor.

