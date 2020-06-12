Redmi 8A Dual gets a new storage variant in India, competes with the Moto G8 Power Lite

Highlights The Redmi 8A Dual now gets a 64GB storage variant.

Xiaomi is selling the new variant at a price of Rs 8,999.

While there are hundreds of launches happening in the premium smartphone space, it's the lower end of the smartphone space where sales are happening the most. Motorola recently announced its G8 Power Lite and based on the company's numbers, it is selling out within minutes of going on sale. Xiaomi also wants a piece of this formula and it has come up with an upgraded variant of the Redmi 8A Dual.

Announced today via a social media post, the Redmi 8A Dual now gets a new storage variant in addition to the two existing ones. The new variant offers 64GB onboard storage and with 3GB RAM, it is priced at Rs 8,999. This falls on par with the Motorola G8 Power Lite, which also sells at Rs 8,999. Xiaomi is keeping the same colour options for the new storage variant.

While the storage is bumped on the new variant, rest of the phone is virtually identical to the existing variants. That means with the 8A Dual 64GB, you still get the Snapdragon 439 chipset that's pushing MIUI 11 based on Android. The 6.2-inch LCD display still uses an HD+ panel and it still lacks a fingerprint sensor. The phone also carries the Aura Grip design with the grippy matte plastic finish.

Xiaomi has also retained the 5000mAh battery, which is a very good feature for a phone in this price segment. You also get a USB-C port that supports 18W fast charging, something which phones in this segment lack. The main cameras are a dual-sensor unit, with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

With the revamped storage, the Redmi 8A Dual comes as an alternative to the Moto G8 Power Lite. If we compare, the Motorola phone offers a similar 5000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, a bigger 6.5-inch display and a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. Most importantly, it runs on a stock version of Android 9 Pie with no pre-loaded apps and bloatware, something which the Redmi phone lacks.

There's also the Realme Narzo 8A that offers a bigger display, a Helio G70 chipset and a triple camera setup. Hence, the Redmi 8A Dual doesn't have a lot going in its favour. For those looking for a Xiaomi smartphone running on MIUI at a lower price point, the Redmi 8A Dual makes sense. For those who want more specifications, the Motorola G8 Power Lite and Realme Narzo 10A are much better options.