Redmi 8A Dual launches in India: New upgrades, variant details and all you need to know

Highlights The Redmi 8A Dual starts at Rs 6,499 in India.

Redmi has upgraded the rear camera on the 8A Dual.

Redmi has retained the 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Xiaomi has an extensive new strategy for India this year and it begins the year with its affordable Redmi series of phones. The Redmi 8A Dual is the first smartphone from Xiaomi in 2020 and on paper alone, it seems like a slight upgrade over the current-gen Redmi 8A. If you already have a Redmi 8A, you might notice the only major upgrade easily that the 8A Dual offers over the 8A - a pair of two cameras at the back. Rest of the phone remains identical to the Redmi 8A from a few months ago.

Despite the slight upgrades, Redmi hasn't bumped up the prices. The base variant of the Redmi 8A still comes in at the same starting price of Rs 6,499. For someone looking to buy an entry-level affordable smartphone, the Redmi 8A Dual makes a strong case for itself. However, the recently launched Realme C3 comes up with a slightly more powerful chipset for similar prices.

That said, if the Redmi 8A Dual has got you interested, here are a couple of things you need to know about it.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications

Display: It gets a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a dewdrop notch on the top.

Chipset: Xiaomi has retained the Snapdragon 439 chipset on the Redmi 8A.

RAM, Storage: You can choose between 2GB and 3GB RAM but storage stays same at 32GB on both variants. You can expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

Battery: The Redmi 8A Dual gets a 5000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging vi a USB-C port.

Rear cameras: The main cameras now consist of a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Front camera: Redmi still offers an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

OS: Not specified.

Redmi 8A Dual features

-The Redmi 8A Dual is one of the few smartphones under Rs 7,000 to come with a 5000mAh battery. Redmi promises up to two days of standby on a single charge. The phone also supports 18W fast charging but you will need to buy the 18W charger separately.

-The Redmi 8A Dual is probably the cheapest smartphone to come with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

-Redmi has gone for a new Aura XGrip design on the Redmi 8A Dual. The phone gets a new matte finish gradient that enhances in-hand grip as well as makes the back smudge-free.

-The new dual-camera system at the back promises better portrait mode photos with the new 2-megapixel depth camera. The 13-megapixel camera stays unchanged from the Redmi 8A.

-The Redmi 8A Dual also offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display, which means the phone should be resistant to scratches on the daily basis.

Redmi 8A price and availability

The Redmi 8A comes in two variants. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage comes in at a price of Rs 6,499 whereas the 3GB RAM variant comes in at Rs 6,999. The phone will go on sale from February 18 on Mi.com and Amazon.