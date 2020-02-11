Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Powerbank launched in India: Dual cameras and new colours for Redmi 8A Dual

Highlights The Redmi 8A Dual has been launched at Rs 6,499.

The new model gains a new dual camera system at the back.

The Redmi Powerbank starts at Rs 799 for the base variant.

Redmi has just announced its first product for 2020 and it is not the Redmi 9A. Xiaomi has simply updated the Redmi 8A from last year with a few new features and is calling it the Redmi 8A Dual. Wonder what the 'Dual' moniker stands for? Look for the cameras at the back - yes, there are dual cameras on the Redmi 8A Dual. But if you wanted something completely new, you have the new range of Redmi Powerbanks to look for.

Let's start with the Redmi 8A Dual. On paper, the Redmi 8A Dual is almost 80 per cent similar to the Redmi 8A from last year. Redmi has come up with new colours for the phone with a new matte design pattern at the back. The Redmi 8A comes in Sky White, Sea Blue and Midnight Grey. There are two variants of the Redmi 8A Dual on offer. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage comes at a price of Rs 6,499. The top-end variant with 3GB RAM costs Rs 6,999.

The Redmi 8A Dual has basically the same set of specifications as the Redmi 8A. The phone still comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top. The phone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and apart from the onboard 32GB storage, users can expand up to 512GB via a micro SD card slot. A 5000mAh battery still keeps the phone alive and it supports 18W fast charging via a USB-C port.

It's the camera where the Redmi 8A Dual gets an upgrade. The main 13-megapixel camera is now assisted by a 2-megapixel depth camera, which Redmi claims can take better portrait photos with smoother bokeh. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Redmi didn't say whether the phone comes with Android 10 but the support for Google Lens is included.

The Redmi Powerbank is a new series from Redmi and it currently has two models at launch. There's a 10000mAh variant that costs Rs 799 whereas the 20000mAh variant costs Rs 1,499. Both the powerbanks carry a premium design with enhanced grip on the edges. Both of them have dual USB-A ports for charging phones. Redmi has also included a USB-C port as well as a micro-USB port to charge the powerbank. There's an advanced 9-layer chip protection built-in to offer safe charging. The 10000mAh model supports up to 10W fast charging whereas the 20000mAh model supports up to 18W fast charging.

The Redmi 8A Dual will go on sale from February 18 at 12 noon on Mi.com and Amazon. The powerbanks will also go on sale at the same time only on Mi.com.