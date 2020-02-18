Redmi 8A Dual sale goes live today: Price in India, specifications

Highlights The Redmi 8A Dual will go on sale for the first time today.

It starts at Rs 6,499 and can be bought from Amazon, mi.com.

Redmi 8A Dual comes with dual cameras and 5000mAh battery.

The Redmi 8A Dual will go on sale today for the first time in India. The budget smartphone was launched earlier in February soon after Realme introduced its entry-level offering the Realme C3. Vouching to take on the Realme C3, the Redmi 8A Dual comes with specifications such as a Snapdragon 439 processor and a 5000mAh battery under the hood. You also get a waterdrop notch at the top of the display, housing the front camera. If you are looking for a budget smartphone for yourself or to gift someone, here is what you need to know before you set out to buy the Redmi 8A Dual.

Redmi 8A Dual price in India

The Redmi 8A Dual comes in two storage variants. The base model packs 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 6,499. The top model sports 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard memory, costing you Rs 6,999. Both variants of the Redmi 8A Dual will be available to purchase at 12 noon today from Amazon India website, mi.com if you go for online shopping. If you own an ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail a 5 per cent discount on the EMI transaction made on the mi.com website.

For those who would rather buy it offline, you can head to Xiaomi's Mi Home stores across the country to get yourself the Redmi 8A Dual. The Redmi 8A Dual has three colour options - Sea Blue, Sky White, and Midnight Grey.

Redmi 8A Dual specifications

The Redmi 8A Dual comes as a budget smartphone that packs internals such as a 6.22-inch HD+ display that is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass. The display has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a waterdrop notch at the top. The Redmi 8A Dual is powered by a 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor paired with two RAM options that we mentioned above. However, there is just one storage option but you can expand it via a microSD card of up to 512GB. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie based MIUI 10.

For the optics, the Redmi 8A Dual packs two cameras at the rear - a 13-megapixel f/2.2 sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. The dual setup is accompanied by an LED flash module. There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that resides in the notch at the top of the display. The front-facing sensor has an aperture of f/2.0 and is supported by Xiaomi's AI Beauty functionality. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery that charges via a USB-C port. The smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack among other connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and 4G VoLTE.