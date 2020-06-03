Redmi 9 could launch this month with a different MediaTek chipset, other specs remain unchanged

Highlights The Redmi 9 is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Redmi will retain the 5000mAh battery but add a new quad-camera setup.

The Redmi 9 is expected to launch on June 25 in Vietnam.

A couple of days ago, speculations on the Redmi 9 series broke out, hinting at a triplet with updated specifications. The regular model, which is supposed to be the Redmi 9, was said to have specifications mostly inspired from the Redmi Note 9, albeit with a couple of changes. The entire Redmi 9 series is tipped to get a huge 5000mAh battery, something which the previous series lacked. However, it seems that the said specifications were not exactly right.

According to a recent report from Gizmochina, there's another tipster who has shared an updated spec sheet for the Redmi 9 on social media. The new tip keeps most of the previously known facts intact but the chipset. Instead of the rumoured Helio G70 chipset, the Redmi 9 is now said to be getting the slightly better Helio G80 chipset. The Helio G80 already powers the Realme Narzo 10.

The Helio G80 has proven itself for delivering high performance despite catering to the lower end of the market. Redmi using the Helio G80 for the Redmi 9 could make it a more powerful phone than its predecessor. It could also help Xiaomi position the Redmi 9 against the Realme Narzo series phones in India.

On the other hand, the launch date for the Redmi 9 has also been tipped. The phone is first set to be unveiled in Vietnam, after which it could come to the global markets. The Redmi 9 series is expected to slot under the Redmi Note 9 series in India, replacing the ageing Redmi 8 series. This could come alongside the Redmi Note 9, a phone that's also supposed to come to India soon.

The Redmi 9 has an interesting set of features to offer, based on the leaks. The phone is going to come with a quad-camera setup, comprising of a 13-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera. The display will be upgraded to 6.5-inches and it will use a Full HD+ LCD panel. The Redmi 9 is also going to rely on a big 5000mAh battery, with 18W fast charging.

There are two cheaper models too this year, called the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9A will be the more affordable model with just the basics whereas the Redmi 9C will add a few luxuries.