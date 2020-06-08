Redmi 9 gets listed online, price and specifications leak ahead of June 25 launch

Highlights Redmi 9 is tipped to be launched on June 25

The Redmi 9 price and variants have leaked online

The Redmi 9 could bring a 6.5-inch LCD display with a punch-hole

It has been widely reported that Xiaomi could launch the Redmi 9 series of smartphones on June 25. Over the last few weeks, we've had some leaks, and even live images of the device leak giving us a greater hint into the design, specifications and feature set of the rumoured phone. And now, we have come across more information on the device.

The Redmi 9 has been listed on e-commerce websites in Russia with its full specifications, variants and price revealed, reports BGR. The listing shows the Redmi 9 will start retail at 10,659 Rubles (approximately Rs 10,000) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The higher specd, 4GB+64GB model will be made available for 13,964 Rubles (approximately Rs 15,000 approx.). The phone has been listed in miultiple colours, including colour variants are Ocean Green, Sunset Purp.

As far as the leaks are concerned, there could be as many as three new phones that could be launched by the company on June 25 -- Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and Redmi 9. Earlier, live shots of the Redmi 9 had appeared on SlashLeaks to reveal its two color variants. The Redmi 9, as shown in the leaked image to arrive with quad cameras.

The Redmi 9 leaked image also hints that the phone could be equipped with a polycarbonate back. The leaked image doesn't reveal much else about the device but does show the phone in two different colours --teal and violet. However, media reports suggest the phone could be made available in other colours also.

In terms of the specifications, the latest listing reveals the Redmi 9 to bring a 6.5-inch LCD display with a punch-hole and support for up to Full HD+ resolution. Underneath the display, the phone is said to be powered by the Helio G80 octa-core processor paired with up to 4 GB of RAM.

For cameras, rumours suggest the Redmi 9 could get a 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel quad-camera system at the back, while the front would see an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone is also tipped to feature a fingerprint reader is available on the side of the phone. The phone could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and an 18W fast charger.