Redmi 9 India launch: Expected price, features, specs and everything else you need to know

Highlights Redmi 9 is expected to launch in India on August 4.

The Redmi 9 could come with a 6.5-inch display.

The phone could also get a quad camera set-up.

Redmi Note 9 was recently launched in India, and now the company could be all set to launch the Redmi 9 in India. Scheduled to launch on August 4, the new device is likely to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day on August 6.

If the teasers are anything to go by, the smartphone is set to feature the 'Prime' branding in India. For its part, Xiaomi has shared multiple teasers that hint the same. One of these teasers is a video with past Prime phones launched by the company. The video also reveals crucial information about the design of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime.

The phone will be the successor of the Redmi 8 launched last year. Xiaomi will host the Redmi 9 launch online with the event set to begin at 12pm on the day. While no live stream link is up yet, the company is expected to stream the event across Xiaomi's YouTube and social media channels.

Here's everything we know about the device so far.

Redmi 9: Expected price and design

To remind our readers, the Redmi 9 was earlier launched in Spain. It brings a design that borrows from the Redmi K30 series. In comparison with Redmi 8, there are a number of key design upgrades in key areas to make it more appealing to budget smartphone buyers. The rear of the phone has a matte grippy plastic panel that emulates the circular camera design of the Redmi K30.

As for the price, the base variant of the Redmi 9 retails for Euro 148, while there's another variant of the Redmi 9 that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Euro 179.

Redmi K30: Expected specifications

The front of the Redmi 9 brings with itself a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with an LCD panel. This display has a waterdrop notch on the top while the bezels are quite slim. The display is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Inside, the Redmi 9 uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset that's paired with up to 4GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The phone runs on an unspecified version of MIUI.

Keeping the lights on the Redmi 9 is a 5020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi bundles only a 10W charger in the box with the Redmi 9. There's a USB-C port on the Redmi 9 for charging and data transfers.

The Redmi 9 gets a major upgrade in terms of cameras. There's a quad-sensor setup at the back, comprising of a 13-megapixel main camera that's paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is using an 8-megapixel sensor. The camera comes with some of MIUI's usual camera tricks, one of them being the Kaleidoscopic mode.

The Redmi 9 is lightweight also. I weighs just 198 grams and comes in three colours: Karbon Grey, Sunset Purple and Ocean Green. The phone is currently available in Spain only and India is also expected to get the Redmi in the coming months.