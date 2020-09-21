Redmi 9 India sale today: Price in India, features and specifications

Highlights Redmi 9 is going on sale in India later today.

Redmi 9 is available for purchase in two variants.

The phone starts at a price of Rs 8,999 in India.

Xiaomi's Redmi launched its latest smartphone in India only a while days ago. Announced as the most affordable Redmi 9 series device, the phone was launched in India after a few days of the company teasing the device, and also listing it on Amazon. Among the most interesting things about the device is that its quite aggressively priced, but still manages to bring a big battery, display, and fast performance.

Redmi 9: Price and availability

For those interested, the Redmi 9 is going on sale in India again at 12pm today. The phone is available in two variants, with the 4GB+64GB variant available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 while the 4GB+128GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 9,999. Both the variants will be available in three new colours. Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 9 will be available for purchase across Mi.com, and Amazon.com.

Redmi 9: Specifications

The Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch-display which can churn up to HD+ resolution. However, what's under the hood is more interesting. For hardware, the device gets at least 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage paired to a powerful budget segment chipset, the Helio G35 SoC. The phone also brings with itself a dual rear camera set-up with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there's a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery pack that promises to keep the phone running for at least a day on a single charge. Another big highlight of the new Redmi device is the fact that it comes with MIUI 12 out of the box. Apart from this, the Redmi 9 also brings the promise of being splash proof with its P2i coating and also brings a host of connectivity options including a 3.5mm port for routing audio through the headphone jack.

For connectivity, the Redmi 9 gets connectivity options ranging from the usual, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack as mentioned above. Apart from this, the Redmi 9 also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.