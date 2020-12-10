Redmi 9 Power with 48MP cameras confirmed for December 17 India launch

Highlights Redmi 9 Power has been confirmed for India launch..

The phone is expected to be a tweaked version of the new Redmi Note 9 4G.

The Redmi 9 Power could come with a Snapdragon 662 SoC.

After weeks of leaks and teasers, Redmi has confirmed that it is launching what could possibly be its last device for the year, the Redmi 9 Power. The phone has been confirmed for an India launch on December 17. While the company hasn't revealed details about the device, it is expected to be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 4G which was launched earlier in China.

Previous leaks have also claimed that the phone will come to India as a rebrand, but with a few changes. As per leaks, the 9 Power will come using a quad-camera set-up on the back instead of the triple-lens set-up on the Redmi Note 9 4G. Reports also suggest that the phone will bring with itself a quad-camera set-up that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens sat next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Apart from this, the rest of the specifications on the device are said to be the same as the Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China, as the phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 662 chipset with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that will be paired with a minimum of 4GB of RAM. The panel on the device is expected to be a 6.53-inch LCD which comes with support for FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz touch sampling rate (refresh rate is 60Hz).

The phone will also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera is inside a notch. Powering the phone will be a big 6,000mAh battery bundled with an 18W fast charger. This model also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.

Reports also claim that the Poco M3 which was first introduced in Europe is also expected to come to India very soon. Interestingly, the Poco M3 has also been spotted on Google Play Console with the model number M2010J19CI by the tipster, Mukul Sharma.

The Poco M3 comes with a design that features a triple rear camera system at the back and an interesting dual-tone finish. The Poco M3 also features a waterdrop notch for its selfie camera and appears to bear a noticeable chin. The phone also comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right, with the phone's volume buttons placed just above it. The back panel also features Poco's logo and also plays host to the triple cameras module and an LED flash.