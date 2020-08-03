Redmi 9 Prime display specs confirmed by company ahead of August 4 launch

Highlights Redmi 9 Prime is set to launch in India on August 4.

The phone could be launched at an affordable price point.

The Redmi 9 Prime will get a Full HD+ display.

Xiaomi's Redmi has already announced plans of launching the all new Redmi 9 Prime in India tomorrow, and ahead of its launch, the company's India MD, Manu Kumar Jain, has now teased the device through his Twitter handle. Taking to the social media platform, Jain shared some key information about the device, revealing to the world in the process that the phone will indeed come with a Full HD+ display.

He announced that the company is "super excited" for the launch of the Redmi 9 Prime on August 4 at 12pm. The phone, Jain confirmed, will come with a number of "best-in-class features", one of which is also said to be the display. The tweet then goes on to reveal that the panel on the phone will be Full HD+ in resolution.

Scheduled to launch on August 4, the new device is likely to go on sale during Amazon Prime Day on August 6. If the teasers are anything to go by, the smartphone is set to feature the 'Prime' branding in India.

To remind our readers, the Redmi 9 was earlier launched in Spain. It brings a design that borrows from the Redmi K30 series. In comparison with Redmi 8, there are a number of key design upgrades in key areas to make it more appealing to budget smartphone buyers. The rear of the phone has a matte grippy plastic panel that emulates the circular camera design of the Redmi K30.

As for the price, the base variant of the Redmi 9 retails for Euro 148, while there's another variant of the Redmi 9 that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Euro 179. The front of the Redmi 9 brings with itself a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with an LCD panel. This display has a waterdrop notch on the top while the bezels are quite slim. The display is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Inside, the Redmi 9 uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset that's paired with up to 4GB LPDDRX RAM and up to 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The phone runs on an unspecified version of MIUI.

Keeping the lights on the Redmi 9 is a 5020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi bundles only a 10W charger in the box with the Redmi 9. There's a USB-C port on the Redmi 9 for charging and data transfers.