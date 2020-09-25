Redmi 9 Prime India sale today: Key features, price and everything else you need to know

Highlights Redmi 9 Prime is available for purchase in India today.

The Redmi 9 Prime was launched in the country only a few weeks ago. The phone is one of the most powerful devices available in the budget segment of the market right now and brings with itself a big battery, an impressive chipset, and an HD+ display.

The phone is available on sale in India today and will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com from 12pm onwards. The Redmi 9 Prime brings a lot to like, as it offers an aggressive price tag, promise to be high-on specifications. Apart from the core specifications, it also brings powerful cameras on the devices.

Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications and price

The Redmi 9 Prime has been launched in India in two variants, with the phone bringing as much as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The entry variant is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and will be available with a 4GB+64GB configuration. The top-end configuration will be available at Rs 11,999 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the specs, the Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with an LCD panel. This display has a waterdrop notch on the top while the bezels are quite slim. It is covered using a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Inside, the Redmi 9 Prime uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Keeping the lights on the Redmi 9 Prime is a 5020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi bundles only a 10W charger in the box with the Redmi 9 Prime. There's a USB-C port on the Redmi 9 for charging and data transfers. The Redmi 9 Prime brings a quad-sensor setup at the back, comprising of a 13-megapixel main camera that's paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is using an 8-megapixel sensor.