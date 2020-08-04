Redmi 9 Prime launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Highlights Redmi 9 Prime has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999.

The phone is powered by a Helio G80 chipset.

Redmi 9 Prime also gets a quad camera set-up at the back.

The Redmi 9 Prime has been launched in India as the company's latest budget segment device with an attempt at bringing an aggressive price to performance ratio. Launched during a virtual event, the Redmi 9 Prime features a mix of design and hardware that is sure to make it a hit with buyers.

Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi 9 Prime.

Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications

Display: The Redmi 9 Prime brings with itself a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with an LCD panel. This display has a waterdrop notch and is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.

Chipset: Inside, the Redmi 9 Prime uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

RAM: It's paired with either 4GB or 6GB LPDDRX RAM.

Storage: EIther 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Rear cameras: There's a quad-sensor setup at the back, comprising of a 13-megapixel main camera that's paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

Front camera: The front camera is using an 8-megapixel sensor.

Battery: Keeping the lights on the Redmi 9 Prime is a 5020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi bundles only a 10W charger in the box with the Redmi 9.

Redmi 9 Prime: Features

Arguably the biggest talking point about the Redmi 9 Prime is the fact it comes with a Full HD+ panel. This gives it a unique advantage in the price segment it competes in. In terms of specs, this is a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel. This display has a waterdrop notch on the top while the bezels are quite slim. The display is covered in a layer of Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone's quad cameras also look quite interesting. This set-up comprises of a 13-megapixel main camera that's paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The Redmi 9 Prime is lightweight also. It weighs just 198 grams and comes in multiple colours.

Redmi 9 Prime: Price and availability

The Redmi 9 Prime has been launched in India in two variants, with the phone bringing as much as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The entry variant will be retail at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and will be available with a 4GB+64GB configuration. The top-end configuration will be available at Rs 11,999 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The new phone will be an Amazon exclusive and will go on sale starting August 6 -- which also happens to be the first day of Amazon Prime Days sale. The phone will also be available across Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores in the weeks to come.