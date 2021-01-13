Redmi 9 Prime starts getting MIUI 12 update in India: All you need to know

Highlights Redmi 9 Prime is being updated to MIUI 12 in India.

The update is currently being rolled-out to select users.

The Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 5020mAh battery.

Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India last year, and now the company has gone ahead and announced that this phone which started sales with Android 10 based MIUI 11 is now finally gettng the come MIUI 12 update in India.

The update to the Indian variant of the phone comes after Xiaomi had started rolling out MIUI 12 update to a lot of other Redmi devices before it. The update was initially rolled out to phones such as Redmi 9 in China and is now being extended to the Redmi 9 Prime in India.

As per reports, the build for the update (V12.0.1.0.QJCINXM) is currently in the Stable Beta phase, and for now is being only seeded out to select users in the country. However, with the update in this phase already it is only a matter of time before the company starts a wider roll-out of the update to other Redmi 9 Prime users in India.

The Redmi 9 Prime is available in India in two variants, with the phone bringing as much as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The entry variant is available with a configuration of 4GB+64GB RAM and storage while the top-end configuration comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the specs, the Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with an LCD panel. This display has a waterdrop notch on the top while the bezels are quite slim. It is covered using a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Inside, the Redmi 9 Prime uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Keeping the lights on the Redmi 9 Prime is a 5020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi bundles only a 10W charger in the box with the Redmi 9 Prime. There's a USB-C port on the Redmi 9 for charging and data transfers. The Redmi 9 Prime brings a quad-sensor setup at the back, comprising of a 13-megapixel main camera that's paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is using an 8-megapixel sensor.