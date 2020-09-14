Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime India sale today: Key features, price and everything else you need to know

Highlights Redmi 9 brings a 6.53-inch display with itself.

Redmi 9 Prime uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Keeping the lights on the Redmi 9 Prime is a 5020mAh battery.

The Redmi 9 and Redmi 9 Prime were launched in the country only a few weeks ago. The two phones are one of the most powerful devices available in the budget segment of the market right now as they bring with themselves big batteries, impressive chipsets, and HD+ displays.

The two phones are available on sale in India today and will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com from 12pm onwards. Both the Redmi 9 series phones bring a lot to like, as they offer aggressive price tags, promise to be high-on specifications. Apart from the core specifications, they also bring powerful cameras on the devices.

Redmi 9: Specifications and price

The Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch-display which can churn up to HD+ resolution. However, what's under the hood is more interesting. For hardware, the device gets at least 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage paired to a powerful budget segment chipset, the Helio G35 SoC. The phone also brings with itself a dual rear camera set-up with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there's a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery pack that promises to keep the phone running for at least a day on a single charge. Another big highlight of the new Redmi device is the fact that it comes with MIUI 12 out of the box. Apart from this, the Redmi 9 also brings the promise of being splash proof with its P2i coating and also brings a host of connectivity options including a 3.5mm port for routing audio through the headphone jack. The phone is available in two variants, with the 4GB+64GB variant available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 while the 4GB+128GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 9,999.

Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications and price

The Redmi 9 Prime has been launched in India in two variants, with the phone bringing as much as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The entry variant is available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 and will be available with a 4GB+64GB configuration. The top-end configuration will be available at Rs 11,999 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As for the specs, the Redmi 9 Prime sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with an LCD panel. This display has a waterdrop notch on the top while the bezels are quite slim. It is covered using a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Inside, the Redmi 9 Prime uses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Keeping the lights on the Redmi 9 Prime is a 5020mAh battery that supports up to 18W fast charging. However, Xiaomi bundles only a 10W charger in the box with the Redmi 9 Prime. There's a USB-C port on the Redmi 9 for charging and data transfers. The Redmi 9 Prime brings a quad-sensor setup at the back, comprising of a 13-megapixel main camera that's paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is using an 8-megapixel sensor.