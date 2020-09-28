Redmi 9 sale today: Price in India, features, offers and specifications

Highlights Redmi 9 is available for purchase today via the company's website.

The Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch-display which can churn up to HD+ resolution.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery pack.

Redmi has launched a number of smartphones in the country this year, and among them, one of the most popular has been the Redmi 9. Announced as the most affordable in the Redmi 9 series device, the phone was launched in as an Amazon exclusive. The Redmi 9 is aggressively priced but still manages to bring a big battery, display, and fast performance.

The Redmi 9 is going on sale in India at 12pm today. Being sold in two variants, the phone will be available for retail in either 4GB+64GB variant available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 or the 4GB+128GB variant which will be available at a price of Rs 9,999. Both the variants will be available in three new colours.

Redmi 9: Specifications

The Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch-display which can churn up to HD+ resolution. However, what's under the hood is more interesting. For hardware, the device gets at least 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage paired to a powerful budget segment chipset, the Helio G35 SoC. The phone also brings with itself a dual rear camera set-up with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there's a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery pack that promises to keep the phone running for at least a day on a single charge. Another big highlight of the new Redmi device is the fact that it comes with MIUI 12 out of the box. Apart from this, the Redmi 9 also brings the promise of being splash proof with its P2i coating and also brings a host of connectivity options including a 3.5mm port for routing audio through the headphone jack.