Redmi 9 spotted in wild: Poco X2-like design, quad-cameras and other new design trends

Highlights The Redmi 9 prototype has been spotted in the wild.

Xiaomi will go for a new quad camera system.

Redmi could use a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset on this phone.

Xiaomi is busy launching new phones despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world. In China, it has just launched the Redmi K30 Pro but Xiaomi doesn't want to stop there. According to another recent leak that came from the popular tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Xiaomi is working on the Redmi 9 and a prototype has just been spotted in the wild. The image only shows the upper half of the phone but there's a lot to take away from it.

At first glance, the alleged Redmi 9 prototype looks quite similar to the Poco X2 that launched in February in India. The Redmi 9 will focus highly on its camera performance and that is evident right from the design. There's a quad-camera setup here but only three of the cameras are housed in the main module. The fourth sensor, which could be a depth camera, sits beside the main camera housing along with the LED flash.

What looks like the fourth camera is just a capacitive fingerprint sensor, similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro. There's a faux circular patch that seems to be having a smooth surface. The rest of the panel is covered in the same Aura Grip pattern that we saw in the Redmi 8A Dual earlier this year. Xiaomi seems to be making the Aura Grip design a highlight of the Redmi 9 series phones.

Rest of the design and specifications are still under the cover but you can expect them to arrive in a few weeks. While the leak mentions this as the Redmi 9, chances are that Xiaomi could sell this phone as the Redmi Note 9 in may markets. The Redmi Note 9 could replace the Redmi 8 in markets like India. Xiaomi could go big with the specifications and manage the costs with compromised design trends.

To gain a competitive advantage over its rivals, Xiaomi could rely on the MediaTek G80 chipset. The Helio G80 is a very powerful chip that has proven itself with strong gaming performance in budget phones. Xiaomi could rely on this chip to offer superior performance for gamers on a budget.

On the other hand, Xiaomi could stick to a Redmi Note 8-like camera setup on this phone. You can expect a 48-megapixel Samsung sensor as the main camera that will be accompanied with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a new 5-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera. It remains to be seen whether Xiaomi goes for the new punch-hole style display on the Redmi 9 or sticks to the older notch design for this one.