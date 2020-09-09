Redmi 9A India sale today: Price, features, offers and specifications

Highlights Redmi 9A is available at a starting price of Rs 6,799.

The phone features a 6.53-inch HD+ display on the front.

The phone comes with a single-lens camera set-up.

Redmi is all set to put up the Redmi 9A on sale today, with the company announcing a new sale for the device starting 12pm today. Announced to be made available through Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores, the phone comes at an entry-level price point and is being made available in three colours.

Being sold as "Desh ka Smartphone", the Redmi 9A has been introduced as an affordable 4G smartphone which the company hopes can eventually become a major hit in the country. Talking about the price and availability of phone, the Redmi 9A is has been made available in multiple variants in India. Unlike the international markets, the Redmi 9A in India comes in two variants with either 2GB or 3GB RAM, which has been paired with 32GB of storage that can be expanded to 500GB using a MicroSD card.

The phone starts at Rs 6,799 for the entry-level variant and Rs 7,499 for the high-end variant. The two variants will be available in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a water-drop notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. Underneath, the phone features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. This has been paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The smartphone also comes running MIUI 12, based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Other specs of the phones include a powerful battery and modest cameras. Talking about the latter, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 lens. While this may not sound too interesting on paper, it is still quite interesting for the price. At the front, there's a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. This lens again promises impressive quality while shooting selfies and videos. Apart from this, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

The device also comes with P2i coating and reinforced corners for added physical security. There's a 3.5mm jack on the phone for connecting a headphone with the device. Apart from this, the phone also features support for up to 4G networks.