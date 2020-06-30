Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C launched: Bring 6.53-inch HD+ displays, 5000mAh batteries and more

Highlights Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C have been launched

Both phones promise powerful performance at an affordable price

The Redmi 9A gets a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C to have been launched in Malaysia. The two phones are toned down models of the Redmi 9 which was made official earlier this month. Both the phones come with similar base specs, however, there are key differences between them.

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C: Price and availability

The Redmi 9A is the more affordable of the two and has been launched at RM 359 (approx Rs. 6,500) for the variant which comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It comes in Midnight Grey, Peacock Green, and Twilight Blue colour options.

The Redmi 9C is slightly more expensive at RM 429 (approx Rs. 7,500) for the model with the same 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone has been announced to go on sale at the end of next month and will be available in Midnight Grey, Sunrise Orange, and Twilight Blue colour options.

Both the phones also said to reportedly be available in more variants with 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage RAm and storage. However, pricing and availability details for these haven't been announced yet.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C: Specifications

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C smartphones launched in Malaysia are essentially toned-down versions of the Redmi 9 that was launched earlier this month. Both bring a 6.53-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, there's 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

This has been paired with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC on the Redmi 9A while the Redmi 9C gets a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the global availability of the newly launched smartphones.

The Redmi 9A gets a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there's a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The Redmi 9A is also equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Redmi 9C gets a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there's a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. In the battery department we have 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.