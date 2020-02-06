Redmi 9A, Redmi powerbank may launch on February 11, teasers reveal few features

Highlights Redmi may launch the Redmi 9A in India on February 11.

A dual camera setup for the back has been teased for the Redmi 9A.

Redmi may launch a Redmi powerbank along with the phone.

The launch season for 2020 has just begun and as expected, Xiaomi is among the first few players to come up with new devices. Redmi, which is now one of Xiaomi's brands, will begin the innings with possibly a low-cost smartphone as well as an accessory under the Redmi brand for the first time. The launch is happening rather unexpectedly fast, i.e. it is happening on February 11. Additionally, Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain says there will be two announcements at the event, possibly hinting at a Redmi powerbank.

The current teaser released by Redmi on its social media handles says 'Desk ka Dumdaar smartphone', which hints at a successor to its entry-level A series phones. Chances are that Redmi is launching the Redmi 9A in India before its China launch. The Redmi 9A will be the successor to the Redmi 8A that was launched a few months ago and so far, we know that it has dual cameras at the back. However, no other feature has been released yet.

There have been a few rumours in the market about the Redmi 9A running on the new MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, which could make it one of the most powerful phones under Rs 10,000. The design of the Redmi 9A is still a mystery but you can expect Xiaomi to continue using the matte finish plastics that we saw on the Redmi 8A.

What remains to be seen is whether Xiaomi retains the positives of the Redmi 8A in the Redmi 9A. The Redmi 8A came with a big 5000mAh battery along with support for 18W fast charging and a USB-C port. Hence, the Redmi 9A has something large to achieve. Redmi has hinted that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup at the back.

Apart from the Redmi 9A, Redmi may also announce a new Redmi powerbank. The teaser video shows a big brick with grooves around the side - it seems like the design will be premium. There isn't much information on this product but chances are that the Redmi powerbank may support up to 27W fast charging and a massive capacity.

Both the Redmi 9A and Redmi powerbank will be unveiled on February 11 at 12 noon.