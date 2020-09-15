Redmi 9i India launch today: Expected price, specifications and how to watch live stream

Highlights Redmi 9i is all set to be launched in India today.

The phone is said to be a Flipkart exclusive .

Redmi 9i could get a 6.53-inch display.

Xiaomi Redmi is set to launch yet another phone in India today. The device in question is the Redmi 9i which will join the already big list of existing Redmi 9 series devices that Redmi has already launched in the country this year. As of now, the series brings the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime, which will today be joined by the affordable Redmi 9i smartphone.

Redmi 9i: Expected price and how to watch launch online

The device will be launched at 12pm later today via a virtual launch event which will be live-streamed on the company's YouTube page. The company has been already confirmed that the Redmi 9iwill be sold exclusively through Flipkart and Mi.com.

This new phone will bring with itself a waterdrop notch and feature a big display and battery. Ahead of the launch there have been reports that hint at a few details about the device. For example, reports suggest the Redmi 9i will be priced between Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A in India. As such, the suggestion is that the Redmi 9i price in India will start at Rs 7,999.

Redmi 9i: Expected specifications

While there is information on the price of the Redmi 9i, its specifications are still not clear. The teasers that Redmi has been posting on social media, however, confirm certain things. For instance, you will have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Redmi 9i, there is going to be a waterdrop-style notch on display, and a large battery. Redmi has also said it has used a new processor on Redmi 9i that will handle gaming well and that there are going to be customisations on the camera of Redmi 9i.

Reports in the past have suggested that the phone could come with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Other reports suggests the Redmi 9i will include a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio or support a screen resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels.

Apart from this, the Redmi 9i is also teased to offer gaming-centric features, as well as powerful cameras. There will be a big battery to keep the device running. Other than this, there is nothing else that has been revealed about the device, but the expectation is that the phone could be priced quite aggressively.