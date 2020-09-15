Redmi 9i launched in India, brings 5000mAh battery, 6.53-inch display and more

Highlights Redmi 9i has been launched in India with a 6.53-inch display.

Redmi 9i starts retail at Rs 8,299 in India.

The Redmi 9i also gets a 13-megapixel AI camera.

Redmi India has announced a new smartphone, the Redmi 9i in India. The phone joins the company's existing list of Redmi 9 series devices in India, which include the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime. The phone was launched by the company at a virtual launch event live-streamed via the company's YouTube page.

This new phone comes with a waterdrop notch and features a big display and battery. However, the biggest talking point of the device is that it manages to bring a minimum of 4GB of RAM with itself at a very aggressive price. The device has been announced to go on retail via Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline stores starting September 18. As for the pricing, the phone is available at a starting price of Rs 8,299 for the entry-level 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the more expensive 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant will be available for Rs 9,299.

Redmi 9i: Specifications

The Redmi 9i is the latest smartphone from the company that's targeted at budget segment buyers. But for the price, Redmi has attempted to bring with the phone some powerful hardware. On the outside, we have a 6.53-inch display with support for up to HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Underneath the display, the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC for powerful performance. This chipset has been paired to a minimum of 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage depending on the variant of choice.

For cameras, the device gets a 13-megapixel AI scene detection lens which brings support for up to 32 different scenes of which 5 are India specific. The phone also offers Portrait Mode which is also found on the 5-megapixel AI selfie lens. Keeping the lights on the device is a big 5000mAh battery pack with enhanced lifespan support. The phone also gets P2i coating to make it splash proof and is also TUV Rhineland certified.