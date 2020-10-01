Redmi 9i sale today at 12 noon: Price, specifications, other details

Highlights Redmi 9i is available on sale today.

Redmi 9i brings a 5000mAh battery.

It gets a 6.53-inch HD+ display.

Redmi India's latest smartphone, the Redmi 9i is up for purchase in the country today. The Redmi 9i features a waterdrop notch and a big display. But the biggest talking point of the device is its 4GB of RAM and big battery.

The device has been announced to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline stores at 12pm today. As for the pricing, the phone is available at a starting price of Rs 8,299 for the entry-level 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while the more expensive 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant will be available for Rs 9,299.

Redmi 9i: Specifications

The Redmi 9i is targeted at budget segment buyers. The phone attempts to bring with itself some powerful hardware. On the outside, we have a 6.53-inch display with support for up to HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Underneath the display, the phone comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC for powerful performance. This chipset has been paired to a minimum of 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage depending on the variant of choice.

For cameras, the device gets a 13-megapixel AI scene detection lens which brings support for up to 32 different scenes of which 5 are India specific. The phone also offers Portrait Mode which is also found on the 5-megapixel AI selfie lens. Keeping the lights on the device is a big 5000mAh battery pack with enhanced lifespan support. The phone also gets P2i coating to make it splash proof and is also TUV Rhineland certified.