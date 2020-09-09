Redmi 9i with MIUI 12 confirmed for September 15 India launch

Highlights Redmi 9i has been teased for a September 15 launch.

The phone will bring 4GB of RAM with itself.

The device is also teased to get a big battery and display.

Xiaomi Redmi has teased the launch of its latest phone in India, the Redmi 9i. The device will be the latest to launch in the Redmi series which has already seen phones such as Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime launched in the country.

The company has already confirmed that the device will be a Flipkart exclusive, but will also be available for purchase through the company's portal, Mi.com. The expectation is that this will again be a budget segment smartphone, with the device coming with 4GB of RAM and also sport a waterdrop-style notch. Like the other Redmi 9 series phone, this will also run a copy of MIUI 12 software.

The information about the launch on Seotember 15 was revealed by the company as it took to Twitter to share the information. The phone has been teased to sport 4GB of RAM and sport a waterdrop-style notch display. Xiaomi has also revealed that the device will bring a 3.5mm audio jack along with physical buttons on the right edge of the screen.

While Redmi is yet to reveal the specifications of the Redmi 9i, reports in the past have suggested that the phone could come with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Other reports suggests the Redmi 9i will include a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio or support a screen resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels.

Apart from this, the Redmi 9i is also teased to sport a big display and is tipped to offer gaming-centric features, as well as powerful cameras. There will be a big battery to keep the device running. Other than this, there is nothing else that has been revealed about the device, but the expectation is that the phone could be priced quite aggressively.

There are suggestions that the phone will be priced around the same point as the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime. This should see the phone start retail for under the Rs 10,000 bracket.