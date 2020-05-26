Redmi Earbuds S launched in India as most affordable wireless earbuds from Xiaomi

Highlights The Redmi Earbuds S has been launched at a price of Rs 1,799.

Redmi will put it on sale from May 27 on Amazon and other offline stores.

The Redmi Earbuds S promise a battery life of 12 hours.

Xiaomi's upmarket Mi series came up with the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 almost a month ago and now, Redmi follows with its own earbuds. Yes, Redmi is venturing into the audio product category this year and the first product in this series is the Redmi Earbuds S. These are completely wireless earbuds and they start at a price of Rs 1,799. The earbuds come in a single black colour variant.

The Redmi Earbuds S will go on sale from May 27 at 12 pm and it will be available on Xiaomi's website as well as Amazon's India website. Subsequently, the Redmi Earbuds S will also be available via offline stores.

Those who have a fair idea about Xiaomi's product launches in China will find this eerily similar to the Redmi AirDots S. The fact is that the Earbuds S is actually the newer AirDots S that was launched back in April for the Chinese market. The Earbuds S will come with the same improvements that AirDots S introduced.

Hence, the Redmi Earbuds S have the same improved wireless connectivity, which Redmi says shouldn't pose issues when it comes to connectivity. The EarBuds S still have buttons instead of touch panels but given the price, asking for touch controls may be too much to ask for. The buttons have multiple functions tied to them and one can control music playback as well as summon the voice assistant on the smartphone.

Redmi says that the EarBuds S have IPX4 rating which means it is sweat proof. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. These even have DSP noise cancellation and promise punchy sound profile. There's even a low latency gaming mode that can be activated by three presses.

When it comes to battery life, Redmi says you can expect up to 12 hours of battery, with the case included. This is slightly lower than the 14-hour battery life of the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2.The Redmi Earbuds S go up against the Realme Buds Air Neo. The Buds Air Neo offers up to 17 hours of battery life and have an AirPods-like design with a long stalk. However, the Redmi EarBuds S are priced much cheaper than the Realme earbuds' price of Rs 2,999.