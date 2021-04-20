Redmi gaming phone launch: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Highlights Redmi gaming phone will arrive on April 27.

It may be called Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

Meditek's Dimensity 1200 SoC will power it.

Smartphones manufacturers seem to have started taking gaming phones seriously. We have already seen four gaming devices launch in quick succession, including the Asus ROG Phone 5, Black Shark 4, Lenovo Legion Duel 2 and Nubia Red Magic 6. Hot on their tail, Redmi is planning to bring a new gaming device.

This upcoming gaming device from Redmi will ship under the K40 lineup. Further, reports suggest that this device will be called Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The device has been teased in a poster by the brand, revealing the design elements. Also, through some other leaks, we know about some of the specs of this device.

Not just this, the brand has gone forward to reveal the launch date of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition. The gaming smartphone is slated to go official on April 27. Now that the launch of the Redmi gaming phone is on the cards, we decided to stack everything we know so far about it.

Redmi gaming phone specs and features

--A Redmi Phone was recently spotted on the 3C website with model number M2104K10C. This device is supposed to be Redmi's upcoming gaming smartphone. Rumours also suggest that this device will also be launched in India. The Indian variant of this gaming phone has been listed on the BIS website with model number M2104K10I. The leak further hints that this device could be launched under the Poco moniker in India.

--As mentioned before, the brand recently teased a poster showcasing the camera module of this device that appears to be similar to the Redmi K40.

Redmi Gaming Phone side view

--We can see a similar-looking triple camera module with LED lights around that lights up every time the gaming slider is toggled. The gaming slider also pops up the shoulder keys, which we suppose are mappable as per personal requirements.

--Sina, a Chinese publication, has also shared some of the key specs of the Redmi Gaming Phone. The report reveals that the smartphone will feature a Samsung E4 luminous AMOLED panel with support for a 144Hz high refresh rate. This display tech has been seen on Mi 11, Redmi K40 and Mi 11 Ultra.

--Moving further, the device is supposed to be powered by Mediatek's flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 3GHz and coupled with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. This chipset is also 5G and WiFi 6 capable. If the device ships with the same, it will be amongst the first to be powered by Mediatek's Dimesity 1200 SoC.

--A previous rumour had appeared to suggest that the Redmi gaming phone could sport a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX 686 primary shooter. However, the recently teased picture showcases a triple rear camera setup more like the Redmi K40 series.

--We have also heard that the smartphone will bring support for 67W fast charging. However, there's no information about the battery capacity as of now.



--From what we have heard, the Redmi gaming phone will cater to smartphone gamers who are not on a very high budget. This smartphone will compete with the likes of recently launched flagships like Asus ROG 5 and Nubia Red Magic 6.

--Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has catered for the affordable smartphone segment for quite some time. Now that it's entering the smartphone gaming niche, it will be interesting to find out how it stacks up against the current competitors.

Redmi gaming phone India launch

The Redmi gaming phone is confirmed to arrive on April 27. Redmi released a teaser of the smartphone, revealing the same. Rumours also suggest that the smartphone will also be launched in India under the Poco moniker. As for now, the Indian launch date is currently unknown.

Redmi gaming phone India price

The Redmi Gaming Phone, as rumoured, will be priced much lower than its competitors. As for the pricing, the report suggests the phone could be priced around 2000 yuan around Rs 23000. At this price, the Redmi Gaming Phone will be a hard nut to crack.



