Redmi gaming smartphone said to come with Dimensity 1200 SoC, OLED panel

We saw Redmi's General Manager, Lu Weibing tease the company's first gaming smartphone a couple of months back and little information has been revealed since. Now the renowned Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station has revealed a few key specifications about Xiaomi's latest gaming smartphone.

The gaming smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 1200 processor. The device will receive a flat OLED screen with a tiny hole for the front camera. This is reportedly the same latest generation Samsung E4 AMOLED display found in the Redmi K40 series smartphones. It is named "the best flat panel in the industry" by DisplayMate Technologies labs to give it a maximum A + score.

The Redmi gaming smartphone will also have a 5,000 mAh battery, as well as support for 65 W fast charging, which will fully recharge the battery in just half an hour. What's more, the phone will likely adopt physical shoulder triggers for an enhanced gaming experience like the smartphones of the Black Shark line.

This new gaming smartphone from Redmi is expected to retail for around $300 (INR 22,000).