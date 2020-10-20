Redmi hints at launch of iPhone 12 mini like compact smartphone, but there's a catch

Highlights Redmi has hinted at the launch of a small screen phone.

With the launch of the iPhone 12 mini, it appears Android phone makers have been reminded of just how there still remains a space for compact form factor smartphones in the market. Reacting to this, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing took to Weibo to reveal that the company has plans to step into this space in the near future.

Weibing has hinted that the company is considering the launch of a small screen phone that would most likely take inspiration from the iPhone 12 mini that was launched by Apple last week alongside the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Confirming that Redmi has considered plans of producing a mini smartphone, he did note that the device may not exactly be the world-beater that people have come to expect from Xiaomi and would definitely have to cut down on battery size to achieve this form factor. This should then impact the battery life of the phone which may end up not clocking up stellar runtimes as some of the Xiaomi phones we've seen in the last year.

The phone could take inspiration from the iPhone 12 mini which has received a lot of attention from fans since it was made official. Talking about the iPhone 12 mini, the most interesting thing about the iPhone 12 mini is definitely its compact form factor which allows for the device to be easily carried around and makes it primed for single-handed usage. However, a quick look at the hardware on offer would reveal that there's a lot more to like about the iPhone 12 mini than just its size.

The iPhone 12 mini comes with a compact 5.4-inch display. The panel here is an OLED Super Retina XDR. The display on the iPhone 12 mini comes with a layer of "Ceramic Shield" for better durability. There's water and dust resistance on the phone as it also flaunts an IP68 rating.

The phone is as powerful as any of the iPhone 12 series phones launched this year as it comes powered by Apple's latest A14 Bionic chipset. This is the fastest and most energy-efficient SoC launched by the company to date, which has been fabricated using the company's advanced 5nm manufacturing process. In terms of battery life, the iPhone 12 mini is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback.

