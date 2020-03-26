Redmi K30 4G to be replaced by new 5G variant: Here are possible specifications

Highlights The Redmi K30 4G is said to be axed in favour of a new 5G variant.

Redmi could launch a K30 5G Lite that uses a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chip.

The Redmi K30 4G sells as the Poco X2 in India.

Back in December, Redmi announced the K30 series in China and to keep all kinds of buyers happy, it announced a 4G version alongside the 5G variant. The K30 4G eventually ended up in India under the Poco X2 guise and since then has been acting as Xiaomi's new midrange offering that sits above its popular Redmi Note series. Xiaomi, however, seems to be done with 4G phones in China and if the new rumours are to be taken seriously, it may axe the K30 4G. Following up on that, it may even skip the Redmi Note 9 series as these phones only support 4G networks.

A tipster on Weibo has said that Xiaomi wants to go ahead with 5G-only phones in China and to make that happen, it will axe the existing 4G models. The Redmi K30 4G is the only new model in recent times that did not get the 5G treatment. Hence, Xiaomi might end up axing the Redmi K30 4G in China but it will not let that space go vacant in the highly competitive smartphone space. Instead, Xiaomi will bring a new variant of the K30 in that place.

Expected to be called the Redmi K30 5G Lite or Youth Edition, this variant of the K30 could skip on a few of the features of the regular Redmi K30 5G and might ditch the Qualcomm chips. Rumours of Xiaomi being the first phone maker to release a phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chip and chances are that the K30 Lite could be that phone. The Dimensity 800 supports 5G networks and could help Xiaomi slot the K30 5G Lite under the Snapdragon variant.

The pricing is said to be in the range of $211 to $281, which puts it between the Redmi K30 5G and the Redmi Note series in China. This model will complete Xiaomi's 5G lineup in China, which is extended on the premium ranges with the Redmi K30 Pro 5G and the Mi 10 series phones.

Does this mean the Poco X2, which is just a renamed Redmi K30 4G, is short-lived in India? Xiaomi's arch-rival Realme has already launched 5G phones in the premium segment -- even though India is yet to see glimpses of 5G. Xiaomi may be trying to beat Realme to the budget segments with the K30 5G Lite and it could co-exist in India with the Poco X2.

The Poco X2 is, by all means, one of the most powerful phones in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment and Poco could continue to sell the phone with possible price cuts in the future. The Poco X2 has a few novelties going for it despite being a 4G phone. You get a 120Hz refresh rate 6.67-inch LCD display, a Snapdragon 730G chip, 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, a 4500mAh battery and support for 33W fast wired charging. The best part is that this starts at Rs 15,999.