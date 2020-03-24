Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition now launched: Cheapest Snapdragon 865 phone yet

Highlights The Redmi K30 Pro starts at 2999 Yuan, approximately Rs 32,300.

The K30 Pro Zoom Edition gets a 3x optical zoom camera with 30x digital zoom.

The Redmi K30 Pro becomes the cheapest phone with the Snapdragon 865 this year.

The Redmi K30 Pro is now official and as the rumours suggested, there are two variants on offer this time. The standard Redmi K30 Pro is quite similar to the regular Mi 10 whereas the new Zoom Edition goes on to offer a beefed up telephoto camera at the back. Rest everything is identical on these two phones, apart from the prices that beg a belief for those who have been following the situation in the smartphone industry.

Without doubt, these are among the cheapest smartphones in the world right now with a Snapdragon 865 chip. Don't let that fool you into taking this to be an average midrange phone in other areas. Redmi has ensured the K30 Pro is a premium and feature-rich as other Snapdragon 865 phones. The base variant of the Redmi K30 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at 2999 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 32,300.

For those want more, there's another version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that will cost 3399 Yuan (almost Rs 36,600). The top-end trim with 256GB storage costs 3699 Yuan (almost Rs 40,000).

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition comes in with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and you will have to spend almost 3799 Yuan (almost Rs 41,000 ). For the top-end 256GB model, you will have to spend 3999 Yuan (almost Rs 43,000).

As for the specifications, the Redmi K30 Pro is decked up in the same way as the leaks have been telling us since the last one month. You geta 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. There's a pop-up module for the selfie camera and similar to the Redmi K20 Pro, it houses a 20-megapixel camera surrounded with a notification LED light. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and it has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

Dealing with the performance is a Snapdragon 865 chip that supports 5G networks. There's UFS 3.1 storage for faster read/write speeds whereas Wi-Fi 6 takes care of a faster Wi-Fi experience. A 4700mAh battery keeps the phone alive and you get a 33W fast charging system as standard here. Redmi also says the haptic feedback has been improved massively.

The rear camera is where the two variants differ. The standard K30 Pro gets a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor that's optically stablilised with OIS. This camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The K30 Pro Zoom Edition swaps out the macro camera with am 8-megapixel telephoto camera that gets 3x optical zoom. Redmi says it can zoom all the way up to 30X. As with all the Snapdragon 865 phones, the phone can shoot 8K video at 30fps.

The Redmi K30 Pro will go on sale in China from April 4 and Redmi hasn't given any hint on when the K30 Pro is going to make it to the Indian shores.