Redmi K30 Pro to get fastest memory and Snapdragon 865, partners Fast & Furious 9 movie

Highlights The Redmi K30 Pro will make use of the Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Xiaomi will use a larger liquid cooling system to dissipate heat more effectively.

The phone will also rely on UFS 3.1 storage for faster app loads.

This week, the Redmi K30 Pro is all over the web. We have seen the first official render of the phone and Xiaomi has gone on to reveal the launch date as well as a few specifics about the phone. Similar to its predecessor, the Redmi K30 Pro aims to be the fastest phone from Xiaomi's stables without burning a hole in the wallet. But how fast will the phone be? Xiaomi has shared an AnTuTu score so far and to support that score, it has released how it will achieve those figures.

Xiaomi has started teasing several aspects of the Redmi K30 Pro on Weibo and so far, it seems that it's getting the best of all that's possible from Redmi's stables. Like all other premium phones this year, the Redmi K30 Pro will be relying on the Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Snapdragon 865 currently powers the Samsung Galaxy S20 in a few markets and is currently the fastest chipset in the world of Android phones. The phone will support 5G networks but there seems to a 4G variant for markets like India where 4G is expected to be the primary network for the next few years.

While the chipset itself will be responsible for a flagship-class performance, Xiaomi is also giving it the latest UFS 3.1 storage. The UFS 3.1 storage will offer read speeds of up to 750Mbps, which is much faster than the 260Mbps or 400Mbps of the UFS 3.0 storage seen on most current flagship phones. This should result in faster app load times as well as a better gameplay experience.

Redmi K30 Pro

Moreover, Xiaomi has gone ahead with a larger liquid cooling system to maintain peak performance. In a recent teaser, Xiaomi says that the Redmi K30 Pro will make use of a 3,435 square millimetre of liquid-cooled heat sink that is said to make the Snapdragon 865 run at its peak for a longer duration.

Furthermore, to make the Redmi K30 Pro synonymous with speedy performance, Redmi has partnered with the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 movie in China as the official smartphone partner. Chances are that we may be able to see the Redmi K30 Pro in action in the movie, provided the movie releases as scheduled.

Another leak shared by a few tipsters show the Redmi K30 Pro in a new white colour variant and from what it seems, it looks similar to the white variant of the Redmi K20 Pro. To add to the funkiness, Redmi has gone for coloured power buttons on the Redmi K30 Pro similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. The white version has a red coloured power button but it remains to be seen what colour are the power buttons on the other colour variants.

The Redmi K30 Pro is also retaining some of the trademark design cues from the K20 Pro such as the pop-up camera with an embedded notification LED light and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Xiaomi will launch the Redmi K30 Pro on March 24 in an online event in China and India could get it in a few months.