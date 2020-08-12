Redmi K30 Ultra launched with Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 120Hz display and more: All you need to know

Highlights Redmi K30 Ultra has been launched in China.

The phone brings itself a Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

The Redmi K30 Ultra also gets a 120Hz display.

Xiaomi has made some big announcements at its August 11 launch event, one of which was the launch of the Redmi K30 Ultra. The phone comes after weeks of teasers, and is the sixth device in the series, with Redmi previously announcing five devices under the Redmi K30 name.

The K30 Ultra has been launched in China after the company had earlier announced the Redmi K30i 5G barely weeks after the launch of the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition.

The Redmi K30 Ultra brings a design that isn't exactly fresh. It gets a design that resembles the Redmi K30 Pro. As such, there will be a pop-up front-facing camera and an almost bezel-less display. The phone will also get a 64 MP primary rear-facing camera.

The Redmi K30 Ultra has been announced to go on retail for CNY 1,999 for the 6/128 GB base variant. There's also an 8/128 GB version for CNY 2,199 while the third variant with 8/256 GB RAM and storage will be available for CNY 2,499. There's also an 8/512GB version for CNY 2,699 ($388). Official sales in China start on August 14. However, no information on the international availability of the device has been shared yet.

This version of the K30 Ultra is the first in the Redmi K30 series to be paired with a MediaTek SoC. The Redmi K30 Ultra will be powered by the Dimensity 1000+ with either 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM. Up to 512GB of storage is on board too. There's also a 4,500mAh battery that is capable of 33W fast charging.

Apart from these, there is a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen on the device with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There's also a 64-megapixel primary shooter that's sat next to a 13-megapixel ultrawide snapper, 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth helper.