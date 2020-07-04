Redmi K30 Ultra spotted with quad cameras, pop-up selfie camera and Mediatek processor

Highlights Redmi K30 Ultra has been spotted with a codename Cezanne.

The phone could launch alongside the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro.

Xiaomi last launched Redmi K30i in May this year.

Xiaomi could be making a new Redmi phone reportedly to be called as Redmi K30 Ultra. The phone could launch alongside the Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 Pro. The Redmi K30 Ultra has been spotted with a codename "Cezanne". The phone has been seen with a MIUI 12 build.

The coding further reveals that the Redmi K30 Ultra could come with four cameras on the back and a pop up periscope selfie camera. The main camera is expected to have a 64MP sensor. What is noticeable is that the phone could come with a Mediatek chipset. It is noteworthy that this could be the first Redmi K series phone with Mediatek processor as the company has so far used only Qualcomm chips in its K-series model. The Redmi K30 Ultra could also be the first K-series phone with pop-up selfie camera.

Xiaomi last launched Redmi K30i in May this year- company's cheapest 5G smartphone. It has been priced at a starting price of 1899 Yuan (approx Rs 20,200). While most of the specs of the phone is same as the Redmi K30 5G, it comes with a 48-megapixel camera main camera instead of 64MP. There is an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, another 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.