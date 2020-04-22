Redmi K30i with 48MP quad cameras to become the most affordable 5G phone yet, could launch this month

Highlights Redmi K30i could become the company's most affordable 5G phone to date

It is expected to share a number of key specs with the Redmi K30

The phone is tipped to launch in April

Redmi K30 was launched by the phone maker in December with a number of impressive features, including 5G connectivity and a powerful chipset. However, its biggest draw was the fact that it came with a very affordable price tag. And now, fresh reports have emerged which claim that Redmi could be all set to do one better by launching a new device called Redmi K30i.

Interestingly, this new device will also come with 5G capabilities and is being planned for a launch later this month. The Redmi K30i is also reported to come with slightly lower specs to reach a more aggressive price point than the Redmi K30.

Reports in the Chinese media claim that the Redmi K30i will feature a 48-megapixel primary lens -- as opposed to the 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor found inside the Redmi K30. However, there is no clarity on the make of this lens, with the report not clarifying if this will be a Sony sensor or an ISOCELL Bright GM-series sensor from Samsung.

The phone once launched is said to become the most affordable 5G phone in the market, which will retail for CNY1,799 ($255). This will be slightly more affordable than the Redmi K30 which was launched at CNY1,999 ($285).

For now, however, we will have to wait and watch as Xiaomi has not confirmed the launch of the phone. But if the reports are true, that should change in the coming days with the Redmi K30i set for launch before the end of the month.

Apart from the camera, the phone is expected to share other specs with the Redmi K30. For the uninitiated, the Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and dual punch-holes.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage that can be expanded by using a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box.

At the back, we have a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel primary snapper and a 2-megapixel secondary lens for depth. The handset also comes with a 4,500mAh battery and supports 27W fast-charging.