Redmi K30S teased, could be more affordable than Redmi K30 Ultra

Highlights Redmi K30S appears to have been teased online.

The K30S is tipped to be cheaper than the K30 Ultra.

The K30S from Redmi could come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Redmi K30S has been teased online by the company on Chinese social media website Weibo, leading to speculation that the phone could be close to being launched. While the teaser does not reveal any information about the device, there is some information about the phone available online.

This is because a known tipster has shared information about the Redmi K30S on Twitter, revealing that the device will be cheaper than the Redmi K30 Ultra and will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

As for the teaser shared by the company, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing shared a cryptic image on Weibo. The teaser wasn't easily understandable, but it appears the teaser was for no other phone but the Redmi K30S.

As per previous information shared by Digital Chat Station, the Redmi K30S could come with a Snapdragon 865 processor, and skip on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor like the Redmi K30 Ultra.

The phone is also expected to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. Because of the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, there will be support for 5G networks. The device will run Google's Android 10 operating system with the company's own MIUI 12 skin on top.

The Redmi K30S was also spotted in a TENAA certification listing a few days ago. The listing hinted that the Redmi K30S could be a rebranded Mi 10T. If this indeed is true, the phone would not make its way to India as the company has already launched the Mi 10T in India.

Interestingly, the phone is tipped to be much cheaper than the Redmi K30 Ultra. To remind our readers, the Redmi K30 Ultra is priced at Yuan 1,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 2,199 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 2,499 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Yuan 2,699 for the 8GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

For now, this is all the information available about the phone, with more details expected to come in in the next few weeks. So watch this space for all the latest on the Redmi K30S.