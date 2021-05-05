Redmi K40 Gaming Edition appears on Google Play console listing, global launch expected soon

Highlights Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was launched recently.

The smartphone may be introduced globally soon.

Xiaomi may rebrand phone as Poco F3 GT in India.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition may go global soon. Xiaomi's first every gaming smartphone was launched in China last week and the smartphone maker is now preparing to unveil it in global markets. There are rumours that the phone might also be launched in India soon, but as Poco F3 GT. The phone has been listed on the Google Play Console, which generally means that a launch is imminent. Interestingly, Xiaomi has registered the phone as Redmi K40 Gaming while the China variant is called the Game Enhanced edition.

The listing reveals that the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone is running 8GB RAM and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, the same as the China variant. The listing also confirms the presence of Android 11 operating system.

To recall, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is priced at 1,999 yuan (around Rs 22,995) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, 2,199 yuan for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, 2,399 yuan for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, 2,699 yuan for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and 2,799 yuan for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant Bruce Lee Special Edition.

Since the phone has already been unveiled, we also its features and specifications. The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition comes with a 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display with120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone features a side mounted fingerprint scanner.

The camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel telemacro camera. On the front, you get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has an X-axis Linear Motor and packs a 5,065mAh large battery with 67W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 100% in just 42 minutes.

If the phone is actually launched in India as the Poco F3 GT, it will be the second Poco F series to arrive in the country. Poco had famously launched the Poco F1 in 2018 and smartphone lovers have been asking for a successor since then. Poco has instead focused on the M and X series smartphones.