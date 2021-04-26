Redmi K40 gaming edition to come with 5000mAh battery, 67W fast charging support

Highlights Redmi K40 gaming edition launch set for April 27.

Dimensity 1200 SoC will power it.

It will ship with a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging.

Redmi is all set to introduce the Redmi K40 gaming edition tomorrow, but that hasn't stopped the brand from teasing the key specs of this smartphone. Fresh posters of the Redmi K40 gaming have surfaced online to reveal that the smartphone will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The device has also been teased via a poster by the brand, revealing the key design elements.

Redmi K40 gaming battery specs teased

Plenty of other reports and leaks have popped up to reveal specs of this device too. A previous report suggests that the smartphone will be called Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition. The smartphone was also spotted on the 3C website with model number M2104K10C. Rumours also hint that this device will be launched in India as the Indian variant of this gaming phone has been listed on the BIS website with model number M2104K10I.

This will be a gaming-centric smartphone to take on the rivals like the Asus ROG 5, Lenovo Legion Duel 2 and Nubia Red Magic 6.

Redmi K40 gaming to be powered by Dimesity 1200 with support for Hi-res Audio and Dolby Atmos

A week ago, Redmi gave us a glimpse at the Redmi K40 gaming edition. The device appeared to have a triple camera setup LED lights around that lights up every time the gaming slider is toggled. The gaming slider also pops up the shoulder keys, which we suppose are mappable as per personal requirements.

The brand also took to Weibo to confirm that the smartphone will be powered by Mediatek's flagship Dimesity 1200 SOC.

Sina, a Chinese publication, has also shared some of the key specs of the Redmi Gaming Phone. The report reveals that the smartphone will feature a Samsung E4 luminous AMOLED panel with support for a 144Hz high refresh rate. This display tech has been seen on Mi 11, Redmi K40 and Mi 11 Ultra.

The Redmi K40 Gaming will feature a triple with a 64-megapixel IMX 686 primary shooter in the camera department. Details of other sensors and the selfie shooter are currently unknown.

Redmi has also revealed that the smartphone will feature JBL tuned stereo speakers with Hi-res audio and DOLBY Atmos support.



