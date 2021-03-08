Redmi K40 Pro launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and what we know so far

Highlights Redmi K40 lineup may launch under the Xiaomi moniker.

Redmi K40 and K40 Pro+ could be named as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro.

The flagship Redmi K40 could be rebranded as Mi 11i.

The Redmi K40 lineup has already made it to China, and now the brand is keen to introduce the lineup in India. All the smartphones in the lineup, i.e. the Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+, rock Snapdragon 800 series and impressive camera systems.

The Redmi K40 lineup succeeds over the Redmi K20 series that was launched back in 2019. The Redmi K20 lineup offered top of the line specs at really affordable pricing back then. Now with this new lineup, Redmi is looking to take over the midrange flagship market again.

A leaked FCC report suggested that the device could launch as POCO F3 globally. However, some fresh reports have popped up, saying that the lineup will launch with a completely different name in India. If the same report is believed, the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro will launch as Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India.

Looking at the pace of leaks, we can expect the Redmi K40 lineup to head to India soon. So we decided to detail everything about these devices ahead of the India launch.

Redmi K40 lineup specs and features

--A tipster on Twitter recently revealed an internal code that highlights an unreleased Xiaomi device codenamed "aliothin" bearing model number M2012K11AI. For your information, the Redmi K40 is codenamed "alioth", and through Xiaomi's history of smartphone codenames, we know that it adds the suffix "in" to the codenames of smartphones launching in India, which hints that the device might launch as Mi 11x in India.

--The same leaker through a different picture hints the flagship K40 Pro+ which is the most premium offering from the brand, could be rebranded as Xiaomi Mi 11i. However, the Mi 11i's codename has a suffix "global" instead of "in", through which we can predict that the smartphone may launch globally.

--There's no information around the launch of K40 Pro+ in India, we will keep you updated if there's any confirmation around the same.

--The Redmi K40 looks quite similar to Xiaomi's flagship Mi 11. It comes in a glass sandwich design with a pill-shaped camera module. All three devices in the lineup, i.e. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and K40 Pro+, weigh 196gms and are 7.8mm thick.

--Now, moving forward to display, all these three devices - the Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1800x2400 pixels). Besides this, it uses an E4 luminous panel built by Samsung, which saves battery life while being better with brightness and contrast levels. In addition to that, these displays come with HDR10, MEMC and DCI-P3 colour gamut support. Also, there's support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

--Apart from this, the Redmi K40 lineup gets a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-res audio certification.

--The Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Remdi K40 Pro+ all ship with Snapdragon 800 series chipsets. While the K40 Pro and the K40 Pro+ from the lineup ship with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, the vanilla K40 gets a Snapdragon 870 chipset. All of which are 5G and Wi-Fi 6 capable chipsets.

--These devices are made available in several configurations in China. The standard K40 ships in four variants RAM and storage variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB whereas the K40 Pro gets 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM storage variants. Finally, the K40 Pro+ comes in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB with non-expandable storage.

Redmi K40 cameras

--The Redmi K40 sports a 48-megapixel IMX582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor.

--The K40 Pro+ gets an improved 64-megapixel IMX686 primary sensor along with the same 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 5-megapixel macro sensor.

--Finally, the flagship K40 Pro+ ships with a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, while the secondary and tertiary sensors are the same as the K40 Pro and K40 Pro+.

--On the front, all these devices get a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies.

--The Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Remdi K40 Pro+ get a 4520 mAh battery with support for fast-charging.

--Finally, the Redmi K40 series ships with Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Redmi K40 lineup India launch

The Redmi K40 series was launch a week ago in China, however, the brand gave no hints regarding its global or India launch then. Now some reports popping up suggest that the device will not come under the Redmi moniker. Also, these leaks suggest that the lineup may be on the cusp of India launch.

Redmi K40 India price

Much like the launch date, we do not have any information about the Indian pricing of these devices. However, we do know about the Chinese pricing of these devices, which is listed below:

Redmi K40:

6GB/128GB: CNY 1999 (roughly Rs 23,000)

8GB/128GB: CNY 2199 (roughly Rs 25,000)

8GB/256GB: CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,000)

12GB/256GB: CNY 2699 (roughly Rs 31,000)

Redmi K40 Pro:

6GB/128GB: CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 32,000)

8GB/128GB: CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,000)

8GB+256GB: CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 38,000)

Redmi K40 Pro+: 12GB/256GB: CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,000)