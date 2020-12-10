Redmi K40 Pro may come with punch-hole camera and Snapdragon 888 5G inside

Highlights Redmi K40 Pro has been leaked online.

The new Redmi device could get a punch-hole camera.

The phone is said to bring a Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.

Redmi is widely tipped to launch at least one smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 888 in 2021. Of the list, at least one phone is expected to be the K40 Pro -- the successor of the K30 Pro. Now a new leak has gone ahead and revealed some key details about the rumoured device, including the fact that it will not come with a notch-less panel or for the matter a pop-up selfie camera.

The latest information about the Redmi K40 Pro comes courtesy of leakster Sudhanshu Ambhore who has claimed that the Redmi K40 Pro's display will bring with itself a selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole at its upper-left corner.

Previous leaks have claimed that the K40 Pro will flaunt an OLED panel with a slim punch-hole which could be 3.7mm in size. The Redmi K40 Pro is also expected to act as an upgrade over the K30 Pro when it comes to the display department. Reports suggest the phone will get a panel that may refresh at high refresh rates -- K40 Pro may come with 90Hz, 120Hz, or even 144Hz refresh rate support -- as opposed to the Redmi K30 Pro which only came with a 60Hz display.

Apart from this, other reports suggest that the phone will come running the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. There's also expected to be support for a faster charging standard than found on the previous generation phone. The battery backing the phone could reportedly be a 45000mAh pack. Reports have speculated that the Redmi K40 Pro may be launched by the end of 2021 or in the beginning of 2021.

Leaks have also hinted at Redmi equipping the phone with a large camera sensor. However, the reports have not mentioned anything about the kind of display or the camera resolution of the lenses. For now, little else remains known about the upcoming Redmi K40 Pro.

When will it become real you ask? Well, for now, the launch of the phone is expected to be in China only, with the India release still appearing to be a few months away. This is because Redmi is focusing on introducing budget segment devices in India, with the company recently announcing new Redmi 9 series devices in the country. We at India Today Tech will be following the story closely, so watch this space for all the latest updates on Redmi K40 Pro and other things related to Redmi and Xiaomi.